Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.