Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE SMLP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

