Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $926.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,812,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.