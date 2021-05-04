Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $95.18. 147,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,389. ExlService has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

