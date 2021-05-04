Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Strong-Buy

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

