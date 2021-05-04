Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to “Buy”

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 364,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

