Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Hold”

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 20,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,660. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

