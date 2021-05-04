Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $479.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.13.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

