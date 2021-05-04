Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.06 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Zero has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $24,069.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00428341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00190064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00201003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003546 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,955,579 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.