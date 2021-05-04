ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $1.08 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00276345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.41 or 0.01171609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.05 or 0.00772302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,761.80 or 1.00138599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 4,412,854 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

