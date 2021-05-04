ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 91,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.