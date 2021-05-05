$0.09 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

CHRS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

