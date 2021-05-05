-$0.19 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,250. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.