-$0.49 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.58 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.