-$0.49 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.58 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

