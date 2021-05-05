$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.75. Sunoco reported earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 620,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.