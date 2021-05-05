-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.37.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $24.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.45. 1,112,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.12. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

