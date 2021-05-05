$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 574,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000.

PDCE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 541,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. PDC Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.