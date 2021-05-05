0Chain Hits Market Cap of $55.61 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $55.61 million and $1.10 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

