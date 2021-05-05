$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 347.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 7,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,736 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

