$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.41. 1,357,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

