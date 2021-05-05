$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.17. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.54. 9,605,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.