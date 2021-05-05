$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.