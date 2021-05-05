$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,747,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,842,348. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

