$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 211,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,373. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

