$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

