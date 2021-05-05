$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.