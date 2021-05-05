$1.70 EPS Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.10. ModivCare posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $11,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $139.54 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

