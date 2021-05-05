11,313 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

BLDR stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

