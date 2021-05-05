15,200 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

