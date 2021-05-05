167,229 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. UDR accounts for about 1.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

