1,720 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

