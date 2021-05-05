17,210 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

