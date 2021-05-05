18,900 Shares in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,962,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433 in the last three months.

PPR opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

