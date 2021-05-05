1MillionNFTs Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.89 or 0.00012340 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $826,613.56 and approximately $1.20 million worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00267683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.71 or 0.01169213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00740963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,759.64 or 0.99884092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

