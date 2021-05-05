21,328 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 7,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

