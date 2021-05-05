2,400 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

