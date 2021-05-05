$27.97 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $27.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the highest is $38.30 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $17.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $15,189,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

