$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

May 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,797. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $103.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

