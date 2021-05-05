$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

