$33.52 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.14 million to $38.65 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.17 million to $172.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.79 million, with estimates ranging from $187.61 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.33. 52,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,094. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.