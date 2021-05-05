3,350 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. 79,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.