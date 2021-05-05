3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,613. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

