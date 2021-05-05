$407.90 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $407.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the lowest is $402.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $742.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.