$427.56 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $427.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.70 million and the lowest is $423.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.42. 715,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

