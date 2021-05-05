$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.89 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock valued at $36,924,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

