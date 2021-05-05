543 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $22,114,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $10,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $5,077,000.

Shares of FERG opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $131.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

