$551.50 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $551.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,787. Saia has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $247.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

