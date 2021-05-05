$57.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $57.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.83 billion and the highest is $63.68 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $228.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.98 billion to $256.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $217.27 billion to $266.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 23,458,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

