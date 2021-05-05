6,224 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $9,340,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 30.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

