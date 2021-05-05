709 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.